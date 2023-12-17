Michigan man received two lifesaving organs on his birthday

CLARKSTON, MICH. (WXYZ) — Tim Cairns got the best gift he could ask for on his birthday this year.

On December 4, the Clarkston native got the news that he would be receiving a lifesaving liver and kidney.

“About three years ago, they put me on the transplant list,” said Cairns.

Tim suffers from a condition called Hemochromatosis, which means his body stores too much iron. Tim’s wife, Christine, says the transplants have given her husband a new lease on life.

“To have the new liver and kidney… his color is back, and he’s able to speak and I mean he’s recovered so fast,” Christine said. “It’s like having my old husband back.”

The day before Tim went in for surgery, he was hit with devasating news.

“I had learned that I was laid off from my job,” Tim said. He had worked at Stellantis, and Christine works a part-time job when she is not taking care of her husband.

“We’re asking the public for a little helping hand to make ends meet the deductible,” Tim said.

Tim and Christine say that despite the financial hardships their family is facing, they are grateful for gift of life that Tim was given.

“Our 16-year-old is just thrilled that we’ve been blessed that Tim’s with us still.” Christine said.

“I can’t thank the donor’s family more, I just pray that they have some solace that their loved one has lived on through me and I plan to make the most of that gift,” said Tim.

The Cairns have a GoFundMeaccount to help alleviate their financial woes.