Meijer donating $1.2 million to dozens of Boys & Girls Clubs across Midwest

(WXYZ) — Meijer announced Friday it is donating $1.2 million to dozens of Boys & Girls Clubs across the Midwest to help socio-economically disadvantaged children.

According to Meijer, each of the club 24 clubs will get a $50,000 donation that they will use to invest in educational and developmental programs.

“As a family-owned business, serving families, and especially children, in our communities is always important to us,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “Boys & Girls Clubs offer safe places for children and teens to grow into the future leaders our communities will need, and we’re pleased to support them through this donation.”

“We know that each of our communities are different and that each of the Clubs understand the wants and needs of their members best,” said Cathy Cooper, Senior Director of Community Partnerships and Giving at Meijer. “We look forward to seeing how they find unique ways to use this gift to help their members learn, lead and grow.”

The clubs getting donations include:

Boys & Girls Club of Alpena, Mich.

Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor, Mich.

Boys & Girls Club of Boone County, Ind.

Boys & Girls Club of Cleveland

Boys & Girls Club of Elkhart County, Ind.

Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne, Ind.

Boys & Girls Club of Franklin, Ind.

Boys & Girls Club of Grand Rapids Youth Commonwealth in Michigan

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holland, Mich.

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Flint, Mich.

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee

Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis: Wheeler-Dowe Club

Boys & Girls Club of Kalamazoo, Mich.

Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, Wis.

Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Ohio

Boys & Girls Club of Oakland and Macomb County, Mich.

Boys & Girls Club of Porter County, Ind.

Boys & Girls Club of The Muskegon Lakeshore in Michigan

Boys & Girls Club of Toledo, Ohio

Boys & Girls Club of Wayne County, Ind.

Boys & Girls Club of West Bend, Wis.

Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan: Dick & Sandy Dauch Club

Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan: Matilda R. Wilson Club

Boys & Girls Club of Zionsville, Ind.

According to Meijer, this was the final donation as part of the end-of-year donation efforts in 2021 that totaled $6.5 million.