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Man who allegedly fired shots at woman is shot by Berrien County deputy

Berrien County Sheriff's Office 08152020
file photo
Berrien County Sheriff's Office 08152020
Posted

A man was shot by a Berrien County sheriff's deputy after a felonious assault in Benton Township on Friday morning.

According to the Berrien County Sheriff's Office, the situation started around 8:30 a.m. when Benton Township police were called to a Home Depot on a report of an assault.

Police said the suspect fired an unknown firearm at a female.

Police tried to make contact with the suspect who was inside a van. After attempts to get him out, he pointed a gun at the officers. A standoff ensued, and the suspect then exited the fan and fled on foot to a wooded area.

A member of the Berrien County Sheriff's Office Tactical Response Unit made contact with the suspect, who was armed with a firearm.

The sheriff's office said that the suspect was shot by a member of the unit. He was taken to the hospital and is in custody.

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