Man charged for shooting ex's new boyfriend while delivering gifts to his kids

A Detroit man is facing charges for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend while he was delivering presents to his kids on Christmas Day.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said 23-year-old Deandre Lawrence is charged with Assault with Intent to Murder and Felony Firearm in the case.

Police say Lawrence was delivering presents to his three kids at a home in Macomb County when he got into a fight with his ex's live-in boyfriend.

The boyfriend reportedly fled the house and Lawrence allegedly followed him.

The prosecutor's office said the boyfriend tripped and fell, and then Lawrence allegedly shot the boyfriend twice in the back while he was on the ground.

“Violent actions have no place in resolving disputes. Our thoughts are with the victim and his family. We will work to ensure accountability for this terrible Christmas Day shooting,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.