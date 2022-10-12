Local vet under investigation after disturbing online video shows alleged animal abuse

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is now conducting an investigation after a disturbing video featuring alleged animal abuse was posted online late Tuesday night.

Officials discuss animal abuse investigation

In a press conference Wednesday, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel shared details about what he calls “disturbing” video.

In the video, posted on Youtube, a German Shepherd can be seen being choked and slammed on the ground several times.

Warning: the video below is graphic and may be hard to watch.

Animal abuse investigation underway after disturbing video surfaces of veterinarian

A child inside the home, police say, may have filmed the video.

After the video was posted Tuesday night, someone saw it and notified Hackel.

The video has since been removed from YouTube.

The incident took place inside the Ray Township home of a local veterinarian, Hackel said.

Macomb County Animal Control removed three dogs from the home. One of the dogs, police say, was being abused. Other animals, seen in the video, were not taken from the home.

A veterinary team at Macomb County Animal Control are currently assessing the health of the three dogs taken from the home. Jeff Randazzo with Macomb County Animal Control said it appears the abused dog and another one of the dogs got into a tussle when it appeared to escalate into the assault of the German Shepherd.

The case is still under investigation.

