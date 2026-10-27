Wyoming police investigate shooting that injured 20-year-old Grand Rapids man

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming police are investigating a shooting and a separate shots-fired incident on Monday night.

Police were first called to the area of 44th St. SW and Byron Center ave. around 10 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

Then, around 11:30 p.m., they were called to the 2400 block of Fox Run Drive SW on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old Grand Rapids man who had been shot.

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The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

Police do not believe the two incidents are related. No arrests have been made.

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Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Wyoming Police Department at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345, 1-866-774- 2345, or online at https://www.silentobserver.org.

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