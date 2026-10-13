WKTV project preserves Latino stories in West Michigan

WYOMING, Mich. — A project at WKTV Community Media is preserving the stories of Latino residents in their own words, creating an archive for future generations.

Voces Latina, or Hispanic Voices, has recorded more than 50 oral histories, according to WKTV. The one-on-one interviews explore participants’ memories, challenges and accomplishments, including experiences growing up in the United States and becoming American citizens.

Yeli Romero, who hosts the interviews, said she wanted to help ensure those experiences become part of the community’s recorded history.

“I wanted to be part of this project because I believe our voices, experiences, and contributions to this country, deserve to be heard and remembered,” Romero said.

Supported by a major gift from the Wege Foundation, the project also aims to help West Michigan residents learn more about their Hispanic and Latino neighbors.

Romero hopes the conversations build understanding of the barriers Latino residents face while highlighting the ways they shape the region.

“We are business owners, artists, educators, professionals, and you know our contributions help make Wyoming and West Michigan stronger and and more more diverse,” Romero said.

Viewers can watch the interviews on WKTV Community Media’s YouTube channel. They also air regularly on the station’s local cable channel.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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