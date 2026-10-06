WYOMING, Mich. — A chef from Kent County who works at ResLife Church is currently featured on Hell's Kitchen.

Jonny Gudino has so far survived two episodes of the reality cooking show, which airs Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on FOX 17, competing in a culinary boot camp to become head chef at the Hell's Kitchen restaurant in Foxwoods Resort and Casino and win $250,000 in cash.

Watch Sam Landstra's report in the video player below:

The Haitian Sensation: Chef at ResLife Church competing on Hell's Kitchen

"The competition was very fierce," Gudino said of the show, which filmed in the spring. "Drama was every day. Drama was definitely at an all-time high."

For the 25th season of Hell's Kitchen, host and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay taught and tested a group of 25-and-under chefs, many of whom grew up watching him on television.

"Oh, man," Gudino said. "I remember watching Gordon Ramsay at 10 years old, screaming at the TV with my mom."

A decade and change later, Gudino "definitely" did not think Ramsay would be giving comments on his cooking that would be broadcast to an audience of millions across the country.

He works as a part-time chef at ResLife Church in Wyoming and also runs a personal chef business, Meals by Jon.

"You're going to see Jonny G shine," he said.

Gudino also goes by 'The Haitian Sensation,' a nickname given to him by his mother that found its way onto Hell's Kitchen. He was adopted from the island country at 5 years old, and while he "didn't really like" his background as a child, he learned to love it through spending time in the kitchen, especially through his employment at Chez Olga, a Caribbean restaurant in Grand Rapids.

"(Chez Olga) opened up my passion for Haitian food," Gudino said. "Working there transformed how I cook, what I cook."

Gudino said those who tune into Hell's Kitchen will see a chef who wears his heart on his apron and doesn't let pressure take the fun out of the kitchen.

"I don't like to be too serious," he said. "But when it comes to getting something done, I'm going to get it done."

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