WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming are investigating an apparent fatal crash possibly involving a school bus near Godwin Heights High School late Friday afternoon.

FOX 17 reporter Julie Dunmire, who is at the scene of the crash, reported that a school bus was taped off and a white sheet appears to be covering a person on the ground.

Wyoming police have not yet released more information about the crash, only alerting people in the area to avoid 36th Street and Buchanan Avenue for the time being.

This is a developing, breaking news story. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest.

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