Driver doing 158 mph on US-131 arrested after loaded gun found in car

WYOMING, Mich. — A 23-year-old Byron Center man was arrested after being caught going 158 mph on southbound US-131 south of Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning.
According to Michigan State Police's Sixth District, troopers polled over a black BMW M5 after it was caught driving that fast near M-6.
The man was arrested after troopers located a loaded firearm near the center console.
According to MSP, the driver was arrested for reckless driving and carrying a concealed weapon and lodged in the Kent County Jail.
"158 mph isn't just speeding. It's putting yourself and everyone else on the road at serious risk," MSP said.