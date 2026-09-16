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Driver doing 158 mph on US-131 arrested after loaded gun found in car

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Michigan State Police
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Posted

WYOMING, Mich. — A 23-year-old Byron Center man was arrested after being caught going 158 mph on southbound US-131 south of Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning.

According to Michigan State Police's Sixth District, troopers polled over a black BMW M5 after it was caught driving that fast near M-6.

The man was arrested after troopers located a loaded firearm near the center console.

According to MSP, the driver was arrested for reckless driving and carrying a concealed weapon and lodged in the Kent County Jail.

"158 mph isn't just speeding. It's putting yourself and everyone else on the road at serious risk," MSP said.

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