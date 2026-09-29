Worker injured in explosion & fire at Franklin Plastics commercial building in Battle Creek

A worker was injured in an explosion and fire at a factory in Battle Creek on Monday afternoon.

According to the Battle Creek Fire Department, the explosion happened at Franklin Plastics on Hill Brady Rd. around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

LifeCare Ambulance and the fire department responded to the explosion. The first arriving crews found heavy smoke from an open bay door.

Workers at the facility helped the worker, who had burns to their arms, chest and face.

Employees had extinguished the main fire with fire extinguishers before Engine 5 and Rescue 20 personnel arrived. Crews checked to see if the fire spread onto the roof, with the help of the Bedford Township Fire Department.

Officials say the fire appears to be accidental.

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