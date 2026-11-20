BUSHNELL TOWNSHIP, MICH. — A woman was killed in a three-car crash in Bushnell Township on Friday, authorities said.

fatal crash

The crash occurred at East Carson City Road and South Staines Road at about 8:20 a.m., the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office said.

Upon arrival, deputies located three vehicles involved in the collision: a 2015 Ford Fusion driven by a 53-year-old woman from Edmore; a 2016 Mercedes S550 driven by a 65-year-old man from Crystal; and a 2017 Cadillac CT6 driven by a 30-year-old man from Stanton.

A preliminary investigation showed that the Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound when it crossed the centerline and struck the westbound Mercedes S550 head-on.

The Cadillac CT6, which was also traveling westbound behind the Mercedes, then struck the rear of the Mercedes.

The woman driving the Ford Fusion was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes S550 suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the Cadillac CT6 was not injured.

Foggy conditions are believed to have been a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

