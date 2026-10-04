Woman dies after shooting at party in Springfield, suspect arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A woman has died after she was shot during a party in Springfield early Saturday morning, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were dispatched around 2:50 a.m. to W. Dickman Road near Barberry Drive after a shooting was reported at a party.

Deputies say they found a 21-year-old Battle Creek woman who had been shot in her head. She was taken to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An 18-year-old Battle Creek man was arrested later that afternoon, investigators say. He was taken to the Calhoun County Jail.

Detectives with the sheriff's office and Michigan State Police conducted interviews. What led up to the shooting and the circumstances surrounding the victim's death are being investigated.

Several agencies assisted the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Jonathan Pignataro at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

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