Woman charged in fatal crash that killed 62-year-old in Ottawa County

A 36-year-old woman has been charged in a fatal crash that killed a 62-year-old woman and injured two others in Ottawa County on September 29.

Deputies say a GMC Acadia was speeding on Butternut Drive when it crashed into a Jeep Grand Cherokee turning onto James Street.

The woman who died was a passenger in the Jeep. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Maria Venegas-Acevedo.

Rajinder Kaur, 36, from Holland, was arraigned on September 30 on a criminal charge of operating while intoxicated causing death.

Kaur has since been released on bond.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call the sheriff's office.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube