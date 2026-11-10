Witness, doorbell camera help police nab porch pirate suspect in Kalamazoo

A quick-thinking citizen and doorbell camera footage helped police nab a porch pirate suspect in Kalamazoo.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, a citizen called police around 3:05 p.m. on November 6 to alert them to a man they said had grabbed packages from a porch on West Cork Street and hopped into a vehicle.

Officers watched doorbell camera video and were able to identify the suspect in the footage. A search of the suspect's vehicle located nearby contained three unopened packages, police say.

The 36-year-old man, who is reportedly from out of state, was arrested for larceny. Police say charges are also being requested for two other people in the vehicle, a 47-year-old woman from Three Rivers and a 43-year-old man from Constantine.

KDPS is encouraging the community to take the following steps to protect their packages this holiday season:

• Collect packages promptly. If you are away, ask a trusted neighbor to bring them inside.

• Track deliveries and enable alerts so you know when packages arrive.

• Choose a secure delivery location, such as a package locker or staffed pickup site.

• Request delivery out of public view when available.

• Report package thefts and preserve security footage. Provide suspect descriptions, vehicle information, and direction of travel when possible. Avoid confronting suspected thieves.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 269-337-8140. Anonymous tips: 269-343-2100.

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