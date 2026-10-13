West Michigan public transit projects get more than $20 million in grant funding

Several transit projects in West Michigan will get millions of dollars in state grant funding, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Tuesday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the $65 million in grants on Monday across the state through the Infrastructure Projects Authority Fund.

According to the governor's office, the investments are aimed in creating or expanding transit systems and more.

“From rural to urban communities across the state, these investments will help expand vital public transit services and get people where they need to go,” Whitmer said in a release.

Below are details for each of the projects in West Michigan.

Berrien County Transit Authority Implementation Project - $6,371,927

The funds will be used to establish a unified Berrien County public transportation authority and introduce service to currently unserved areas and more.

Transportation Authority of Calhoun County - $2.35 million

The Transportation Authority of Calhoun County will use the funds to early planning and design of a proposed Next Generation Multimodal Transportation Center in Battle Creek.

City of Ionia Transit - $1,110,859

The funding will help expand I-Go and add three accessible vehicles and two new weekday routes to Ionia County's microtransit service.

Kent County - Interurban Transit Partnership - $6 million

The $6 million will be used to support additional transit services during major events in Downtown Grand Rapids, aiming to help the increased travel demand from Acrisure Amphitheater, the planned Amway Soccer Stadium, Van Andel Arena, DeVos Place and DeVos Performance Hall

Newaygo County - $4.3 million

The county will use the funding to establish the first countywide open-door public transit system, amid an increase in annual trips. The new agency will also provide access to healthcare, employment, education and essential services for residentts.

“There has long been a need for transportation in Newaygo County, and this grant will help meet that need by supporting the establishment of a county-wide public transportation system,” said Bryan Kolk, board chair, Newaygo County Board of Commissioners. “The availability of reliable transportation will have a significant positive impact on the residents who use the system and on our community. We are grateful for the State of Michigan’s investment and are proud to continue working to expand transportation opportunities throughout our county.”

Ottawa County - Harbor Transit - $621,047

The funding for the Harbor Transit Multimodal Transportation System to support proposed enhancements to Ottawa County.

"Planned changes include extending weekday and Saturday service from 6 to 10 p.m. and extending Sunday service from its current 12:30 p.m. end time to 6 p.m.," the proposal reads. "The proposal also includes a service connection to Grand Valley State University’s Allendale campus. This connection is intended to link local communities with the campus and transit routes serving Grand Rapids, providing additional options for travel to employment, education and healthcare destinations."

Ottawa County - MAX Transit - $260,000

The Macatawa Area Express' award will be applied toward architectural and engineering study to potentially relocate its downtown Holland hub to Westshore Mall.

"The proposed site near US-31 and I-196 could accommodate additional bus bays, indoor waiting areas, passenger amenities and planning for future electric bus charging. The study may also inform consideration of service expansion along the US-31 corridor and connections to employment, healthcare, education, retail and social services," the proposal reads.

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