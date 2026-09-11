Wayland Balloonfest brings together community and mental health awareness

WAYLAND, Mich — The Wayland Balloonfest is taking to the skies this weekend to help bring together the community and raise awareness about mental health.

The event starts Friday and runs through Sunday at Calkins Field at 3755 S. Division in Wayland.

Balloonfest was created by the nonprofit 4 One 2 Cares with a mission of giving back after a loss and battle with mental health. More information about the nonprofit can be found on its website.

In addition to watching some colorful hot air balloons take to the skies this weekend, the whole family can participate in an Up, Up and Away PJ 5K on Saturday, Memorial Walk on Sunday, among other family-friendly events. Check out the full schedule below:

Wayland Baloonfest

Tickets start at $11 for adults and $5.86 for kids and can be purchased online.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube