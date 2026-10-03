PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — High school football returned to LMCU Ballpark on Friday for the first time this decade when the Sparta Spartans and Coopersville Broncos took the field.

The rival schools fought for the storied Friendship Trophy and after four innings — er, quarters — of play, the Broncos ran away with bragging rights by way of a 35-0 victory.

"The ballpark is a big deal," Coopersville Head Coach Ed Kaman said after the game. "A memory for [the players] for life."

"Proud of our kids," Kaman said.

WATCH: Sights and sounds from Coopersville v. Sparta at LMCU Ballpark

WATCH: High school football returns to LMCU Ballpark as Sparta, Coopersville play in rivalry game

A three touchdown performance from running back Corbin Motman helped protect Coopersville's so far perfect, 6-0 record.

"A very fun game," Motman said. "A great experience to play here and a lot of fun."

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