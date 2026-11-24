WALKER, Mich. — City officials in Walker approved a new contract with Axon on Monday, allowing the Walker Police Department to upgrade its records management system and provide its officers with new technology, including automatic license plate readers.

The seven-and-a-half-year, $3.65 million deal with the law enforcement technology company was approved unanimously by the Walker City Commission.

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Walker approves contract with Axon, set to replace Flock cameras with new plate readers

"We are Walker and we support public safety," Walker Mayor Gary Carey said. "This is the right thing to do."

A current, six-year contract with Axon set to expire in 2029 has provided the department with 47 body cameras, 47 tasers, 14 in-car video systems, three VR training systems, two interview room video systems, and more.

The new contract, set to begin in 2027 and expire in 2034, will include Axon's records management system, 10 automatic license plate readers, two docking drones and more.

As a result, the city will cancel its contracts with Flock Safety and Core Technology, which currently provide its police department with seven plate readers and a records management system, respectively.

According to a presentation given at Monday's meeting, the new contract will cost the City of Walker around $210,000 more per year as compared to the existing contract. This dollar amount includes the $65,000 that will be saved by way of the city canceling its contracts with Flock Safety and Core Technology.

Walker Police Chief Brandyn Heugel, newly sworn in, said the deal was made possible by the Kent County Sheriff's Office's partnership with Axon for its own records management, thus allowing the city to update and align its operations with the county.

"A huge opportunity," Heugel said.

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A number of neighbors voiced opposition to the deal on Monday, specifically pointing out a distaste for plate-reading technology.

"This does not have anything to do with our public safety or the city of Walker and who we are," one person said. "We need to fund our people and not surveillance."

On Tuesday, Heugel told FOX 17 she is "frustrated and curious" about "Flock hate."

"I do get the concerns," Heugel said. "I get that."

"I just think it's an after-the-fact tool," she added.

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