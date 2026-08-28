Sen. Peters tours Humane Society of West Michigan, talks PAWS Act

WALKER, Mich. — As part of his annual motorcycle tour across the state, Michigan Sen. Gary Peters stopped at the Humane Society of West Michigan on Friday to discuss the Pet and Women's Safety (PAWS) Act.

"A beloved pet is every bit a part of the family," Peters said. "To have a pet is a very special relationship."

The PAWS Act, written by Sen. Peters, provides funding to the shelters and programs that take in the pets of those fleeing from domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking or dating violence.

At the Humane Society of West Michigan, a program called PETS Network accepts pets affected by such situations. It's the type of program that can seek assistance from the PAWS Act and benefit from a senator's platform.

"We're one of a few in Michigan who offer anything like this, and so bringing light to this is so important, and foster families are so important," Ashley Dahl, Director of Community Programs for the Humane Society of West Michigan, said.

Dahl says PETS Network has served around 200 pets over five years and comes at no cost to their owners.

"We can only help when we have foster families. So, if there's anybody out there that's leaning towards trying it or wanting to help, we can help more people if they're willing," Dahl said.

In 2023, funding for the PAWS Act expired. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, though, Sen. Peters has been able to secure funding for the program on a yearly basis. He is now working to reauthorize the program at $3 million for the next four years.

Colleen Nestle says she "can't put into words" the importance of the legislation.

Years ago, when she left an abusive relationship, she was forced to give up one of her pets. Through PETS Network, she now fosters the pets of those in similar situations.

"I've been on the other side," Nestle said. "So, if I can help even just one person that has been in my shoes, that is so worth it to me."

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