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Walker father charged in child abuse case involving 8-week-old baby

Walker police 01202025
FOX 17
Walker police 01202025
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WALKER, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Walker father is facing a child abuse charge after his baby arrived to a local hospital with several broken bones and internal injuries.

The Walker Police Department said officers were called to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital on September 10 for the injuries involving an 8-week-old baby.

Police said detectives worked with Children’s Protective Services and allege that the child’s father, Kymauri Johnson, caused the injuries to the child.

Johnson is now charged with second-degree child abuse.

The child has since been released from the hospital.

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