Volunteers are the backbone of Child and Family Charities in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Volunteers are the backbone of many non-profit organizations. They dedicate themselves to giving time and energy to make a difference.

This week’s Good Neighbors are the volunteers with Child and Family Charities, a non-profit whose mission focuses on the needs of children, youth and families in mid-Michigan.

Jody Fogle is a longtime volunteer with Angel House, one of six divisions of the non-profit.

"This was my dream! I was so exciting to go there and to see what I can do to teach them," said Fogle. "I teach them how to make homemade bread, wash dishes, help them with the cleaning and the chores, and work with them together to show them that I can help them!"

Bob Hoffman If you stumble make it part of the dance.

Jody is one of 500 volunteers that help make Child and Family Charities a success.

Child and Family Charities CEO Julie Thomasma says the non-profit helps more than 8-thousand mid-Michigan residents each year.

“We have been serving this community for over 110 years, which is incredible. And really, we were started as a grassroots organization, where volunteers came together to make sure that children had safe and loving homes. And that mission grew over the years," Thomasma said. "We added behavioral health services, our teen court program, child abuse prevention, Angel house, and our Gateway Youth Services for homeless or runaway youth.”

Architect Todd Gute volunteers his time as a consultant.

“What Child and Family Charities does for me is simply gives me that that satisfaction of being able to be a good neighbor, participating in my community using again my professional tools and helping an organization that otherwise I wouldn't normally interact with, or have seen," said Gute.

Bob Hoffman CEO and Volunteer review plans for the future.

“They are amazing neighbors who really care about our community and want to see everyone in our community, every child, every youth have a better future," said Thomasma. "I am always proud to work side by side with everybody who comes to our agency to help and I've just, everyone brings something unique. And I think that is really what moves us forward.”

We want to thank all the volunteers with Child and Family Charities who are this week’s Good Neighbors. If you would like more information on the non-profit visit our website FOX47news.com/good neighbors.