Victim pulled from Grand Rapids house fire on Saturday passes away

GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids Fire Department said Monday that a person rescued from a house fire over the weekend has passed away.

Watch previous reporting on the story below:

Victim pulled from house fire has passed away

According to officials, the house fire happened on Russwood around 5:57 p.m. on Saturday. Once firefighters arrived on scene, they were told someone was still inside and entered the bedroom through a side window.

They managed to pull out the victim, who was reportedly unresponsive at the time.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where they later died.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

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