Victim identified, Muskegon man arrested after fatal Norton Shores shooting

NORTON SHORES, Mich — Police have identified a man shot and killed in the 3200 block of Ingersol Avenue Tuesday.

Antonio Ken-Tarrius Hall, 27, of Texas was found suffering from a gunshot wound around 6 p.m. on September 15. Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

After investigating, police say they have arrested a 26-year-old male from Muskegon. His name will be released, pending arraignment.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office is set to review the case and determine what charges, if any, will be authorized.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Norton Shores Police at 231-733-2691, or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

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