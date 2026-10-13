United Way of South Central Michigan seeking volunteers for 5-day Acts of Care effort

The United Way of South Central Michigan is looking for volunteers for a five-day "United Way Days" across six counties in the earea.

According to the United Way, the effort will take place Oct. 26-30 with a goal of logging 1,000 Acts of Care across the five days.

“Whether you’re volunteering at a nonprofit, checking on a neighbor, or doing something kind for a stranger, every act contributes to a more thriving community,” UWSCMI Executive Engagement Officer Stephanie Slingerland said in a sttaement. “Put all of those individual acts together, and we create meaningful change, build connections, and show what we can accomplish when we’re united.”

There are several in-person events across the area where people can sign up to volunteer. People who can't make it to the events can also submit their own Act of Care on the website.

“For those who can’t make it to an event, they can do their own Act of Care during the week, let us know about it, and we’ll add it to the tally. No Act of Care is too small, and every act matters," Slingerland said.

You can view a list of the 27 in-person events here.

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