Two wildfires continue to burn in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, according to the DNR

MARQUTTE COUNTY, MI — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says that two wildfires continue to burn in Michigan's Upper Peninsula as of Tuesday.

The Craig Lake Fire and Ridge Fires were spotted on October 9 by a DNR pilot on Friday, within two hours of each other. Both fires have had significant rainfall in the last 24 hours according to the DNR, with 1 inch of rain on the Ridge Fire and 0.6 inches of rain on the Craig Lake Fire.

“Both fires are fueled by a mix of conifers and hardwoods on ridge tops and a mix of balsam and spruce in the lowlands,” said Keith Murphy, DNR Incident Command. “Public safety and firefighter safety remain our top priority.”

Michigan Department of Natural Resources Aerial view of the Ridge Fire.

The Ridge Fire

Size: 450 Acres

Containment: 20%

Personnel on Scene: 53 Firefighters

Cause: Remains Under Investigation

The Ridge Fire is burning roughly 10 miles to the northwest of the community of Marquette, according to the DNR.

Three homes along County Road 510 have been evacuated because of the fire, and an evacuation center has been established at the Negaunee Township Hall.

The "Ready, Set, Go" protocol for residents along North Basin Drive remains at a “Ready” status. Residents are encouraged to continue to be prepared in case conditions change.

The Noquemanon Trail system west of the trailhead on County Road 510 remains closed according to the DNR.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources Aerial view of the Craig Lake Fire in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The Craig Lake Fire

Size: 600 Acres

Containment: 20%

Personnel on Scene: 19

Cause: Lightning Strike

The DNR determined Tuesday that the Craig Lake Fire, which is burning north of Craig Lake State Park, was caused by lightning.

Despite rain and lower fire activity, these fires are far from extinguished, according to the department, as some pockets of flames are burning in two-foot-thick leaves and overgrowth.

The wildfires remain active as crews battle them in difficult terrain. Officials warn the public to stay clear of the area, noting that flight restrictions and a strict drone ban are in place.