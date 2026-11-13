Three Ottawa County parks to close for deer hunt preparation

OTTAWA COUNTY, MICH. — Preparation for a managed deer hunt will close three Ottawa County Parks to the public beginning No. 20.

North Ottawa Dunes, Ottawa Sands and P-J Hoffmaster State Park will all be closed until Nov. 23.

Ottawa County parks officials said the hunt is designed to reduce the local deer population and help protect forests and other natural habitats.

A loss of natural predators has contributed to deer overpopulation, which makes controlled hunts an important tool for maintaining a healthy ecosystem, officials said.

