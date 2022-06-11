“Three Free” Weekend kicks off with free fishing, riding statewide

LANSING, Mich. — Michiganders can grab a fishing rod, ride off-road trails and visit state parks and boating access sites, all for free this weekend.

The state’s “Three Free” Weekend runs Saturday, June 11 through Sunday, June 12.

It includes “Summer Free Fishing Weekend,” when the state waives fishing licenses, along with “Free ORV Weekend,” which waives ORV licenses and trail permits.

During this time, recreation passports are not required to enter state parks or boating access sites.

Both Michiganders and out-of-state visitors can fish on inland and Great Lakes’ waters for all species of fish; however, all fishing regulations still apply.

Additionally, people legally can ride the 4,000 miles of DNR-designated routes and trails and the state’s six scramble areas (Bull Gap, Black Lake Scramble Area, Holly Oaks ORV Park, Silver Lake State Park, The Mounds and St. Helen’s Motorsport Area).

Of course, all other ORV rules and laws still apply.

The first free fishing weekend of the year happened Saturday, February 19 through Sunday, February 20.

The second and final free ORV weekend of 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21.

