LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — Thanksgiving in Michigan is more affordable this year, according to the American Farm Bureau.

In 2026, a classic feast for 10 in the Great Lakes State costs an average of $50.38, down 3% from 2025.

Nationally, the same meal costs an average of $58.63, a 6% increase.

"I think that really is a testament not only to the [agricultural] diversity of our state, but also the hard work of our farmers and our consumers that are willing to support Michigan products," said Nancy Nyquist, the external relations and industry specialist for the Michigan Farm Bureau.

Annually, the American Farm Bureau conducts the informal survey through volunteer shoppers who check prices at stores across the country.

Individual prices — Michigan averages



16-pound turkey: $20.03 or $1.25 per pound (down 7%)

14 ounces of cubed stuffing mix: $3.78 (down 4%)

Two frozen pie crusts: $2.89 (down 12%)

12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries: $1.87 (down 13%)

Misc. ingredients to prepare the meal: $3.30 (down 3%)

1 pound of frozen peas: $1.51 (down 2%)

3 pounds of sweet potatoes: $3.33 (down 1%)

1-pound veggie tray (carrots and celery): $1.21 (down 12%)

One dozen dinner rolls: $3.96 (up 28%)

Half-pint of whipping cream: $1.89 (up 15%)

30-ounce can of pumpkin pie mix: $3.59 (up 2%)

1 gallon of whole milk: $3.02 (up 2%)

Expanded menu prices — Michigan averages



4 pounds of boneless ham: $16.38 or $4.09 per pound (down 7%)

5 pounds of russet potatoes: $3.15 (up 3%)

1 pound of frozen green beans: $1.52 (down 2%)

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