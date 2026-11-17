Some residents in portions of Ottawa County will undergo a temporary power outage on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

According to Consumers Energy, the utility company will make upgrades to its Agnew substation in a portion of Ottawa County. Consumers says the upgrades are to improve reliability for customers.

The work will temporarily affect about 2,600 customers in Agnew and portions of Grand Haven Township and West Olive near the lakeshore.

Impacted areas include from Kirk Park north along Lakeshore Drive to US 31 just north of Agnew and west and northwest of Agnew to just south of American Dunes Golf Club and northeast of American Dunes to Lincoln Street. Communities along U-S 31 from West Olive to Agnew are also impacted.

The upgrades are scheduled from 10 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday.

“Consumers Energy continues to invest in the electric system in Ottawa County, and these upgrades will help strengthen reliability for our customers,” said Steve Herrygers, the senior executive director of high voltage distribution. “This work supports a stronger grid and helps ensure families and businesses have the dependable energy they need.”

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