Student brings replica weapon to Calhoun Area Career Center

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said a student brought a replica pistol to the Calhoun Area Career Center on Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, a school resource deputy was notified by school personnel that a student was believed to be in possession of a firearm.

Deputies worked with staff to locate the student and recover the firearm. It was later determined to be a replica pistol with no markings indicating it was not a real firearm.

The student, a 16-year-old from Battle Creek, was released to custody of their parents. The CACC administration has taken action, including suspension.

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