Reported homemade bomb safely removed from driveway in Paw Paw Township

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Authorities safely removed what appeared to be a homemade bomb from a driveway in Paw Paw Township on Monday.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office says it responded to Red Arrow Highway near Glenview Drive after a suspicious package was reported. A female caller said someone threw a bomb at a car in the driveway.

When deputies arrived, the caller pointed out a bottle wrapped in duct tape with a fuse running out of it that was near a vehicle in the driveway.

Officials evacuated the home and closed the road. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Bomb Squad responded and helped remove the item. The area was searched and no other suspicious devices were found.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.

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