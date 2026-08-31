Constantine High School students targeted in TikTok threats as FBI, state police join investigation

CONSTANTINE, Mich. — Police are investigating social media threats made against students at Constantine High School.

A TikTok user operating under the username "Cat-in-the-Hat" posted threats that named specific Constantine High School students and suggested they would be harmed.

The FBI and state police are assisting local officers in tracking down the person responsible. Investigators are also looking into several copycat accounts connected to the threats.

The prosecutor warned that making online threats is a serious crime and officials said charges will be filed against anyone involved.

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