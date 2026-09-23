Teen suspect taken into custody in robbery of delivery driver in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WXMI) — A 16-year-old is now in custody in connection with the early-morning robbery of a delivery driver in Springfield, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, a DoorDash driver was delivering a pizza order around 1 a.m. on September 23 on Barberry Drive near Tony Tiger Trail when the suspect approached, threatened to shoot the driver and took the food before leaving the scene.

Officials say the driver was uninjured in the incident.

On Wednesday afternoon, detectives located the suspect in the 100 block of Freedom Lane in the City of Battle Creek and took him into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

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