BELMONT, Mich. — A West Michigan packaging company is expanding operations with a second shift and adding jobs after experiencing significant growth over the past year.



WATCH STORY HERE

Wynalda Packaging is adding jobs to meet growing demand

Wynalda Packaging, a family-owned business that has been making boxes and containers since the 1970s, announced it will add a second shift to run 24 hours a day. The company plans to hire 15 to 20 employees immediately, with more positions to be added in the future.

Daren Bower

"Today, probably 50% of our work actually now stays in the Midwest because manufacturing has started to come back from China. So, there's a lot of investment in the area," said Robert Wynalda III, general manager of Wynalda Packaging.

The company, which employs over 200 people, creates containers for various products found on store shelves. Wynalda said the business has secured enough new work from a diverse customer base to justify the expansion.

Daren Bower

"We've got a lot of new work coming in again with a diverse number of customers. A lot of those customers are growing. Our goal is to maintain this shift for as long as the foreseeable future," Wynalda said.

The job growth comes as West Michigan's unemployment rate was 4.29% at the end of June, according to Michigan Works.

Chad Hersman, director of sales at Wynalda Packaging, said the expansion benefits both the company and the community.

Daren Bower

"It's exciting to see the growth that we have and to see how that's not only benefiting the company but how it's translating into creating more jobs and how that's going to benefit more families down the road," Hersman said.

The company has deep roots in the Belmont and Rockford area, where it has operated for 50 years.

Daren Bower

"We have a special connection with this city. You know Belmont and Rockford, this is where we've been for 50 years. You know, the employees here have been so faithful. We have so many employees who come here; they start at 22, and they retire when they're 65," Wynalda said.

Hersman highlighted the company's family-oriented culture as a key attraction for potential employees.

"The fact that it's a family-owned generational business, that they treat all their employees like family, I'm going to say the Midwest kind of sense of care that translates out to our customers," Hersman said.

Daren Bower

Those interested in applying for positions at Wynalda Packaging can find more information at wynalda.com or CLICK HERE for a direct link.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube