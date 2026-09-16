CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Volunteers worked on Wednesday to remove invasive plant species from Pickerel Lake Park to help native plants thrive in the popular recreation area.

The group targeted several invasive species, including barberry, which volunteers regularly try to control.

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Volunteers remove invasive plants to protect Pickerel Lake Park's ecosystem

"It does seem like a daunting task sometimes, but I also think it's an opportunity for people to get off trail and actually get to know our parks in a much deeper way," said Rebekah Reese, a park volunteer.

Reese and fellow volunteer, Tim Furrow, believe protecting the park's environment is crucial for maintaining its natural character.

"Anything we could do to keep it as pristine and natural as it is, so that's basically what we're trying to do," Furrow said.

Daren Bower

For Furrow, volunteer work at Pickerel Lake Park holds special significance. It was his wife Karen's favorite park before she passed away last year.

"This is kind of a way for me and other people to connect to her, which is super. I mean, we really enjoy it," he said.

Kent County Parks Ecological Restoration Technician Torey Redmond emphasized the importance of volunteer efforts in controlling invasive species.

Daren Bower

"Invasive species are incredibly detrimental to native ecosystems," Redmond said. "You would see more and more cases where there are just vast swaths of invasive species that are taking over and really decreasing the health of these ecosystems. So that's really where stewardship comes in."

The Kent Conservation District's Invasive Species Strike Team assisted volunteers by spraying smaller invasive plants.

Daren Bower

"Being able to see the real-life effect and the clearing of these invasives, it's really uplifting because you'll see a native seed bank start to come up, and there'll be native species you don't necessarily expect to come up," said Samantha Brady of the Invasive Species Strike Team.

When invasive plants are removed from Pickerel Lake Park, natural flora returns to the area.

Daren Bower

"I spent a lot of time here as a kid, and it's one that has awesome diversity of both animals and plants, and this is just a great way to get out and help keep it that way for the next many generations," Reese said.

Groups interested in volunteering for upcoming park stewardship events can find information by CLICKING HERE.

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