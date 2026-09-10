SPARTA, Mich. — The Paul C. Miller Sparta Airport has transformed significantly over the past two years with major improvements that are attracting more flights and business to the facility.



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Village Investment in their airport pays off with increased traffic

The airport, which started as a grass field in 1941, is now one of the busiest airports in West Michigan without a control tower. Recent upgrades include new taxiways, LED lights, a weather station, and jet fuel service.

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"They've turned this airport into a fantastic facility for general aviation and for our business community in Grand Rapids," said Dennis Doren, aviation manager. "You know, there are a lot of people that use this airport and a lot more will."

The jet fuel addition has improved efficiency for companies operating at the airport. Doren, who manages a turboprop airplane with a jet engine, said the fuel availability eliminates the need to fly elsewhere for refueling.

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"We can get our own fuel without having to fly out someplace and get it on the road or en route or tanker fuel back in here so we have enough for our next trip," Doren said.

The new taxiways have enabled construction of additional hangars, including one for Sparta Aviation Services, which operates a flight school at the airport.

"Our flight school is one of the busiest around. We're running eight airplanes at a time right now, along with eight full-time flight instructors," said Mark Schmidt, owner of Sparta Aviation Services.

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Schmidt said his expansion will allow him to hire another airplane mechanic.

"That opportunity out there to be able to expand and provide these services for all the students and everything is tremendous," Schmidt said. "Without the structure and without the support of our local government, this would never happen."

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Sparta Village Manager Jim Lower said the airport has been a valuable asset for the community, bringing visitors from across the state and around the world. The upgrades were funded through grants and airport fees.

"Hey, I'm going to land in Sparta. I'm going to get my jet fuel or regular fuel, and then we have that opportunity for them to come into town and get lunch or whatever it is that they need to do," Lower said. "So, we really have all the ingredients to make it successful now, and it's really, it's really taken off, and it's quite a busy airport."

Daren Bower

The airport plans to continue growing, with hopes to secure funding for infrastructure that will lead to additional hangars being built to meet the demand.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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