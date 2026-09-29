CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Many families in northern Kent County struggle to have enough food and other necessities. To help meet that need, VanderHyde Ford is holding a "Fill the Truck Food Drive" to collect items for families in the neighborhood.

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VanderHyde Ford helps City Impact with a "Fill the Truck" food drive

The food drive will help The Grocery Garage, a small food pantry located inside City Impact Ministries on North Main Street in Cedar Springs.

"We're helping usually around 150 families a week," said Kelly Bergsma, City Impact director.

Daren Bower

Bergsma says the Grocery Garage is filling a big need in the community.

"We really are all about the relationship, so learning the name of the people that come through, and just creating a positive experience that brings dignity, but also helps feed their families," Bergsma said.

Daren Bower

To help keep City Impact's shelves full, VanderHyde Ford is holding the food drive as part of Ford's 2026 Global Food Drive.

"This is Ford's 2026 Global Food Drive, and we're excited to be involved in this again and give back to our local community here with City Impact," said Keith Waligora, VanderHyde Ford sales manager.

Daren Bower

Last year, the dealership gathered over 600 pounds of items and expects to exceed that amount this year. Waligora says it's important for the dealership to make a difference in the neighborhood.

"They're just kitty corner from us right here on Main Street, so we like being able to take advantage of local programs and do things that make a difference right here in the small town," Waligora said.

Daren Bower

"Because there are families right here in Cedar Springs that need help, and we definitely enjoy doing that and making a difference here, right here in town," he said.

Denise Van Pelt, Grocery Garage director, described the impact of the donations.

"It's like an overabundance; we're so humbled. We're so grateful. We never know where the food comes in from, and they just bring so much. They are such a great support to us," Van Pelt said.

Daren Bower

City Impact is glad to know that local businesses like VanderHyde Ford are here to support their neighbors.

"This is a community that if there's a need, they're jumping in to fill that need, and it is a generous community and just a blessing to be planted here in Cedar Springs," Bergsma said.

VanderHyde will continue to fill the truck with food until closing on Wednesday, September 30th. City Impact's Grocery Garage is open to neighbors in need on Thursdays from 9-11 a.m. and on Saturday nights after their evening service.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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