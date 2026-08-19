ROCKFORD, Mich. — A 160-year-old building in downtown Rockford that has sat vacant for six years is getting new life as a local business prepares to move in.



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Vacant Rockford building gets new life after 6 years of being empty

Jessica Crosby, owner of Delight Remodel and Design, plans to relocate her business to the former Vitales Restaurant building.

"This building was built in 1866, and it started out as a hotel, actually," Crosby said. "Basically, we're going to put a house into a store."

Daren Bower

Crosby said her business outgrew its current location and needed more space.

"I went hunting, and I looked in Ada, I looked in Rockford, and I stumbled across this gorgeous building which gives us a whole lot of opportunity to really show off our remodeling skills," she said.

Daren Bower

The business owner believes downtown Rockford is the perfect location for growth.

"One of the lovely things about Rockford is that they support local. So, you know, it is my hope with good work and good work ethic that the shoppers of downtown Rockford will discover us and use us for the remodeling projects," Crosby said.

Daren Bower

Rockford City Manager Thad Beard said vacant storefronts in downtown Rockford are rare, making this development particularly welcome.

"It's been six years that I think it has been vacant. I was excited to see potential new life coming to the downtown," Beard said.

He noted that downtown investments tend to encourage more development.

Delight Remodel and Design

"Investments in the downtown have a contagious factor in the sense that the more people invest, the more other people invest in the downtown positive peer pressure, if you will," Beard said.

Crosby, who has lived in Rockford for more than 30 years, said she's happy to contribute to the community's vibrancy.

"I've been in Rockford for 30-plus years, and I know how much this community cares about community. I just really wanted to stay home," she said.

Daren Bower

Crosby said she expects customers will be able to "explore all the different talents and all the different creativity all in one spot."

Delight Remodel and Design plans to open at the new location on March 31, which happens to be Crosby's birthday.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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