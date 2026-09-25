CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — More than 1,000 elementary students from three Cedar Springs schools participated in the 14th annual Parent Teacher Organization Walk-a-Thon, raising over $48,000 for classroom supplies and educational activities.

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Students step up: Cedar Springs Walk-a-Thon supports classrooms

The fundraising event is the Cedar Springs Elementary PTO's only fundraiser for the school year, with all proceeds going directly back to the schools to fund student enrichment opportunities and classroom materials.

Daren Bower

"So far, we have raised over $48,000 for our three elementary buildings," said Megan Hoff, Cedar Springs Elementary PTO Board Secretary.

Cedar Trail Elementary School Principal Shelly Alvarez, dressed in a bird costume for the event, said the walk-a-thon brings excitement to students throughout the year.

Daren Bower

"A lot of students, they might be wearing this shirt, or students will be wearing their class shirt. They're all designated by color and team. So that excitement you'll see skipping around, and it definitely bonds them together," Alvarez said.

Students from Cedar Trail Elementary and Cedar View Elementary participated in the event, walking with their classmates while collecting pledges from family and friends.

Daren Bower

"It's fun because you get to walk with your friends and it's for a good cause," said Sawyer Clouse, a Cedar View Elementary student.

Eleanor Bass, another Cedar View Elementary student, said the money raised helps fund special activities. "So that we can have more fun things like the field trip and, like, we can have snow cones at the end of the year."

Daren Bower

The PTO says every dollar raised funds classroom supplies, student enrichment opportunities, and educational activities that make the school year memorable. "Just yesterday, the puppeteers came to speak with our second graders, and that covered their fairy tales lesson unit. So yeah, the PTO gets to fund all of those things that are so special for them," Hoff said.

Daren Bower

Hoff explained that students are invested in the fundraising because "they earn pledges and collect money from family and friends that then gets dumped right back into the school to support all those amazing things that we do."

Donations for the walk-a-thon are still being accepted. To donate, go to app.99pledges.com/fund/14thannual2026.

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