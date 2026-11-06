ROCKFORD, Mich. — A fast-paced sport combining elements of volleyball with a round net placed on the ground is catching on at Rockford High School.

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Spikeball club brings fast-paced sport to Rockford High School

Juniors Christian Reintges and Jonah Mendez started the Rockford Spikeball Club this school year.

“Most people haven't really heard of it, so it was kind of like, 'Oh, that'd be an interesting thing to do," Reintges said.

Daren Bower

Mendez said the teamwork involved is part of the appeal.

“It's just so fun. All the sets and the passing and the teamwork that's involved.”

The game is played with four players on two teams and has rules similar to volleyball. Quick reflexes and good coordination can help when playing the game, which was created in 1989.

Daren Bower

“It's just a fun way to get out and hang out with your friends and enjoy a fun time,” Mendez said.

While experienced players can make the game look easy, Reintges said newcomers can pick it up quickly.

“We've had new people come in. Some people are like gifted and coming in. Some people aren't. It kind of depends. But you can start it right off the bat most of the time.”

Daren Bower

Spikeball, also known internationally as Roundnet, is growing. The sport held its first world championships in 2019.

“A lot of people just love playing as a pastime activity. It's good in the summertime,” Mendez said.

Club adviser Allison Sanders helped the students start the club and said she would like to see the sport expand to other schools and eventually become a varsity sport.

Daren Bower

“I would love it if this could turn into something bigger where they could potentially play against other schools or join some weekend tournaments or something like that. I'm just excited for them to have an opportunity to play something that they love.”

Club members are excited about the sport's growth and what its future could hold.

“It's around everywhere lately. It's starting to get bigger, especially at the beach. Everybody's going to bring that. Whenever you go to the beach, you're going to expect someone to at least bring spike ball with them,” Mendez said.

Daren Bower

Reintges hopes the club could eventually compete against other schools.

“Like, imagine if in the future, you know, this becomes a team, or even like next year, we can become a team and we can be competing against other schools and tournaments and stuff. I would absolutely love to do that.”

Any Rockford High School student can join the club, and its members hope to see girls join in on the action, too.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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