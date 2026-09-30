SPARTA, Mich. — Sparta Middle School students are getting hands-on experience with manufacturing and engineering careers through a new program funded by a $1.1 million state grant.

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Sparta Middle School launches manufacturing program with $1.1 million grant

The curriculum, called Manufacturing and Engineering Education Reimagined for All (MEERA), introduces students to industrial careers by providing real work experiences in the classroom.

Daren Bower

"MEERA wants to bring life skills and life situations from the manufacturing industry into schools, so that kids have the opportunity to try different things to see. Hey, maybe this is in my future, or maybe this is not in my future," said Ericka McKellar, a Sparta Middle School teacher. "It gives them a way that they can experience different things that they wouldn't ordinarily experience."

Daren Bower

Students in the class learn to use digital calipers to measure objects, operate virtual welding equipment, work with computer numerical control machines, and program robotic arms.

Daren Bower

McKellar said industry professionals have been impressed with the program's real-world applications.

"I had somebody come in from a shop last week who was surprised to see these in my classroom, and he was like, 'This is actually a real-world applicable skill. We use these all the time,'" she said.

Daren Bower

Eighth-grader Ashton Gaffnuy said he's looking forward to the virtual welding component.

"It's pretty cool. Like, you put like a virtual headset thing on, and then you can like weld in the headset, and then if you get it wrong, it makes you do it again until you get it right," Gaffnuy said.

Daren Bower

The three-year grant aims to prepare students for the manufacturing businesses that operate in the Sparta area, according to Principal Brad Wood.

"It was about getting kids familiar with new ways of thinking and new technology that are being used in different industries, so that they can use that experience to give them an advantage," Wood said.

The school has formed a manufacturing advisory committee to ensure the curriculum stays current with industry standards.

Daren Bower

McKellar said seeing her students' enthusiasm for the program has been rewarding.

"So, all of this is — it's really surreal. Like being able to do this for my students and the joy that they get out of learning these life skills, and they're just so excited, and it makes me excited and very passionate about it," she said.

Currently, MEERA classes are only offered at the middle school level. The district plans to expand the program to the high school in the future.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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