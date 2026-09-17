SPARTA, Mich. — Construction is underway on a $2.6 million expansion of the Sparta Fire Department station, a project made possible after the department became an independent fire authority and secured funding.

The current fire station, built in 1967, was designed for much smaller fire trucks than those used today.

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Sparta fire station undergoes major expansion to address space constraints

"When we built this truck, this truck actually had to be shortened about a foot in order for it to fit into the station because we just don't have the room," said Fire Chief Dan Olney.

Daren Bower

The cramped conditions make operations difficult for firefighters.

"Being able just to maneuver around and by the time our guys get all their gear on and try climbing into it, you know, we're banging doors into the walls," Olney said.

Two stalls were added to the back of the station in the 1980s, but only one is large enough to accommodate the department's ladder truck.

Daren Bower

The department handles nearly 1,000 to 1,200 calls annually from the existing station, according to Olney.

After becoming an independent fire authority at the beginning of 2026, the department was able to secure funding for the expansion project.

"That was very key in this project because we needed some additional funding to finish up this project, and being an authority allows us to go out and borrow the money as an independent entity," Olney said.

Daren Bower

The project also received a $1 million grant from the Department of Agriculture's Rural Development Program.

"The fire department had done a great job saving, but there was still a gap, and we needed to borrow money. And in order to do that, either the village was going to have to borrow it, or the township, or they were going to have to kick in savings, or, you know, filling that gap was a real challenge," said Jim Lower, Sparta Village Manager.

Andrus Architecture

When completed, the expansion will include new offices, training and meeting rooms on the north side of the building.

"For several years, we've been working out of a house that we purchased almost 12 years ago, and you know, and that's just not conducive to that training environment and for inviting people into the station or having meetings or conferences or something here," Olney said.

The north side will also feature two new large truck bays.

Daren Bower

"Then, the two bigger engines and the heavy rescue will park in the back bay out here, so that we can open these front bays up for the smaller trucks, and be more efficient in our response," Olney said.

Chief Olney hopes the expanded facility will help recruit additional firefighters when the project is completed in early 2027. Those interested in applying can visit spartafiremi.org.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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