Sergeant leaving Cedar Springs Sheriff's unit for new role

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff's Sergeant Jon Paulson is leaving his position overseeing the Cedar Springs unit to take on a new supervisory role with the Community Policing Department in Grand Rapids.



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Kent County Sheriff's Sergeant Jon Paulson is leaving his position overseeing the Cedar Springs unit to take on a new supervisory role with the Community Policing Department in downtown Grand Rapids.

Paulson has led the sheriff's Cedar Springs unit for almost two years, working to maintain what he calls a "small town police department vibe" in the city that contracts with the Kent County Sheriff's Office for police services.

Daren Bower

"My goal for Cedar Springs was to still give them that small town police department vibe, that feeling. So, I really wanted to focus on community policing. Focus on community outreach, community engagement," Paulson said.

The sergeant's connection to Cedar Springs runs deep. He got his start in law enforcement there in 2008.

Daren Bower

"My roots started in Cedar Springs in 2008," Paulson said. "I wanted to get my feet wet in law enforcement. So, I started out as a reserve deputy or a reserve officer in Cedar Springs."

Cedar Springs City Manager Darla Falcon said she appreciates Paulson's initiatives and wants his successor to continue engaging with the community.

"I really hate to see him leave," Falcon said. "When John came to Cedar Springs and really spurred that small town feel, he can walk into a business, and it's a friendly conversation; they're part of us."

Daren Bower

Paulson will host one final community event before transitioning to his new role. On Saturday, Aug. 29, he'll organize "Kick It Forward," a soccer game at Red Hawks Stadium featuring the sheriff's office playing against high schoolers and alumni to raise money for North Kent Connect.

"We're also going to have some of our specialty units there; not only do you get to participate in watching this soccer game, but you're also going to be able to get to see more in depth of what the sheriff's department has to offer to the community when they need it," Paulson said.

Daren Bower

Paulson said his transition to the new role will take a few weeks to complete.

Kick it Forward will be Saturday, August 29, as KCSO takes on the Cedar Springs Red Hawks in a night of soccer, community, and giving back.

$5 entry fee. All proceeds benefit North Kent Connect and the work they do throughout our community.

Raffles, Food, Dunk Tank, Visits from KCSO specialty teams, and plenty more. Cedar Springs High School, Red Hawks Stadium. Doors open at 6:00 PM. Game time at 7:00 PM.

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