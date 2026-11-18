ROCKFORD, Mich. — Travelers at Gerald R. Ford International Airport now have a new option for açai bowls, kombucha and other healthy food choices with the opening of Boochie Bar.

The locally owned café, founded in Rockford, is located just beyond the TSA checkpoint and offers açai bowls, kombucha, and grab-and-go food and beverages for passengers before their flights.

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Boochie Bar was founded around a focus on fresh food, wellness, and community. Since opening its first West Michigan location, the business has built a following for its kombucha and açai bowls, along with offerings including wraps and sandwiches.

Daren Bower

“Boochie Bar started in Rockford with a simple dream: to create something that made healthy living feel exciting, accessible, and rooted in community,” Boochie Bar Founder and CEO Jennifer Makowski said. “Opening at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport is an incredibly emotional and exciting milestone for us. It’s not just about growing our business; it’s about carrying a little piece of Rockford and the community that believed in us from the very beginning to people traveling from all over the world.”

Boochie Bar's arrival is part of the airport's ongoing effort to expand its dining options while highlighting local businesses.

Daren Bower

“Boochie Bar is a great addition to our growing lineup of dining options and reflects our commitment to showcasing the local businesses that make West Michigan unique,” Gerald R. Ford International Airport Chief Commercial Officer Carlos Ruiz said. “Travelers are increasingly seeking fresh, healthy choices, and this new offering enhances the overall guest experience while creating another opportunity to connect visitors with our region.”

The airport location operates in partnership with HMSHost, allowing Boochie Bar to introduce its brand to travelers from across the country and beyond.

Daren Bower

“We’re proud to partner with Gerald R. Ford International Airport and Boochie Bar to introduce a hometown brand that has earned a loyal following through its fresh, high-quality offerings and deep local roots,” said Bryan Loden, vice president of business development, HMSHost. “The community has responded so positively to the news that Boochie Bar has a new home at the Airport, which reaffirms our belief that the best airport experiences are anchored in a sense of place and is a powerful reminder of why we are committed to bringing concepts to the Ford International Airport that travelers can genuinely connect with.”

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