ROCKFORD, Mich. — Rockford voters will decide whether to approve a non-homestead operating millage that the school district says funds its daily operations.

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Rockford voters to decide on school non-homestead operating millage

The district is seeking an 18-mill tax on businesses, commercial properties, and second homes. The millage would not apply to a person’s primary residence.

“For the person who owns a single property, which is their primary residence, it's not going to have any impact at all,” Rockford Superintendent Steve Matthews said.

Daren Bower

Matthews said the millage would generate $9.5 million for the district’s daily operations.

Rockford mother Rita Proctor and her husband moved to the community three and a half years ago because of the school district. She currently has three children attending schools in the district.

“This millage is particularly important because it affects the day-to-day operations of the school. The operating millage pays for our teachers. It pays for programs and services that impact the everyday experience that our kids are having in the classroom,” Proctor said.

Daren Bower

Proctor is involved with Support RPS, a group that worries the failure of the non-homestead operating millage could result in teacher layoffs and larger class sizes.

”It's not a new tax, and it's not a tax rate increase. It's been around for over 30 years, and so we're just voting to maintain the level of funding that Rockford voters have given the schools for over 30 years since 1994,” Proctor said.

Daren Bower

Matthews said that if the millage does not pass, the state would reduce the district’s per-pupil allocation because Rockford would not be contributing 18 mills on non-homestead property.

“Then the state looks at our district and says you're not contributing your 18 mills on non-homestead, and so we're going to subtract that from your per-pupil allocation. So, they would take the $10,300, subtract $1,200 a kid, and that's the amount of money that we would get,” Matthews said.

Matthews said strong school districts help create strong communities.

Daren Bower

“In passing this, we again commit to funding our schools and creating an environment where our schools continue to receive the support they need to create the wonderful things that we do for our community,” Matthews said.

Absentee voting is underway. Early in-person voting for the city of Rockford begins Saturday, Oct. 24, and Election Day is Nov. 3.

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