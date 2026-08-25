Rockford School bus involved in morning crash

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A car crashed into the back of a school bus Tuesday morning in Rockford, but no students or motorists were injured in the accident.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on 12 Mile Road just west of Shaner Avenue in Courtland Township.

The school bus had stopped on 12 Mile Road with its red lights activated to pick up a student when the car rear-ended the bus. Following the impact, the car caught fire. The flames were extinguished with a fire extinguisher.

No students on the bus or the driver of the car were injured in the crash. The car sustained significant damage, while the bus was not damaged.

The teenage driver of the car was issued a ticket for failing to stop.

The school bus continued its route, picking up students on the way to the high school after the incident.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube