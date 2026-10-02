Rockford purchases two homes to expand the Krause Memorial Library parking

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The city of Rockford purchased two homes neighboring the Krause Memorial Library to create additional parking.



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The city of Rockford has purchased two homes next to the Krause Memorial Library to create additional parking. The library expansion is nearing completion and is under budget. The city decided to use the remaining money to acquire the neighboring properties

The library expansion is nearing completion and is under budget. The city decided to use the remaining money to acquire the neighboring properties.

“It was substantial enough that it offered us the opportunity to actually explore the potential of acquiring the two homes,” said City Manager Thad Beard.

Beard and Mayor Tammy Bergstrom said one of the homeowners approached the city about purchasing the house soon after officials determined there was enough money available to acquire the two properties.

Daren Bower

“It was just very good timing, and just really neat to work with the two property owners who are looking out for the interests of the community,” Beard said.

The city plans to add 30 to 35 parking spaces for the library.

Daren Bower

“It's a pretty substantial increase in parking capacity. So, it will not only benefit the library in their programming, but we believe it will benefit the downtown as a whole,” Beard said.

Daren Bower

Bergstrom, who previously lived in one of the homes, said she would like to see the houses sold and moved instead of demolished.

“We've already had some interest shown in that. I can attest to the fact that they're beautiful inside. They're very well laid out. They're smaller, which I think a lot of people are looking for smaller homes these days, so I really hope that does happen. I hope they stay in Rockford," said Mayor Bergstrom.

Daren Bower

The library is scheduled to reopen Saturday, Nov. 21, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.

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