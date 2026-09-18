PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Meijer Sports Complex is hosting the first Professional Pickleball Association tournament in Michigan, drawing more than 300 amateur and professional players from around the world.



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Professional Pickleball Challenger Series comes to West Michigan

The PPA Challenger Series event allows amateur players to compete alongside professional talent.

Daren Bower

"As you grow in your sport at the amateur level, you can kind of test yourself on the pro main draw level, and that's what's really exciting about the Challenger Series. Here, you can step right onto the court with other pro players," said Jacob Guidry, PPA Media and On-Site Experience Specialist.

Daren Bower

Guidry said the tournament helps identify talent across the country.

"It's really exciting for us because that's part of why we're doing this, why we're traveling around to all these cities, including Grand Rapids. You know, trying to find the local and hidden talent of our nation," he said.

Daren Bower

The pickleball courts at the Meijer Sports Complex were specifically designed to accommodate PPA events, according to Katy Tigchelaar, West Michigan Sports Commission VP of Operations.

"We made sure we had really wide walkways, and we could fit bleachers in to add seating where necessary in key spots, and we worked really closely with them in talking about what this facility should have to bring tournaments like this to Grand Rapids," Tigchelaar said.

Daren Bower

She said hosting large tournaments benefits the entire area and hopes the PPA will return.

"We've already talked about bringing them back for a future year, which is really exciting. So I would be surprised if Grand Rapids wasn't on the calendar in the future," Tigchelaar said.

Daren Bower

The tournament runs Friday through Sunday at the Meijer Sports Complex. Tickets are $15. For more information on the Challenger Series, CLICK HERE.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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