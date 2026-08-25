ROCKFORD, Mich. — A new community organization has formed in Rockford to help the local school district secure the funding and resources it needs.



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New community group forms to support Rockford Public Schools

Support RPS, formed by parents and community members, aims to ensure students receive the best education possible by advocating for the funding district leaders say is needed.

"Schools are such an important part of our community and making sure that they're really well invested and have the resources necessary to support students is really important to me, not only for now, but in the future as well," said Rita Proctor, a Support RPS member.

Daren Bower

Proctor and her husband moved to Rockford three and a half years ago because of the school system.

"We wanted to have our kids in a school system that was really going to afford them a lot of awesome opportunities," said Proctor, a mother of three.

Daren Bower

One key issue driving the group's formation is the non-homestead millage renewal appearing on the November ballot.

"That's critical funding that the school uses to run day-to-day operations. We want to make sure that investments like that are protected," Proctor said.

Rockford Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Matthews welcomed the new parent group.

Daren Bower

"I thought it was a great idea. You know, they formed kind of on their own, and it felt good to have a group of parents come out and talk about the positive things that are going on in our district," Matthews said.

The superintendent emphasized the importance of community-wide involvement in schools.

"70% of the community doesn't have kids in school, and so it's really important that information about the school finds its way to the whole community because the whole community really should support the district," Matthews said.

Daren Bower

Proctor described Support RPS as grassroots volunteers working to keep Rockford among the best school districts in the area.

"At the end of the day, we're passionate about our public-school systems, and we want to give other parents and community members like us a voice in the community," she said.

More information about the group's mission is available at supportrps.org. The non-homestead millage renewal request will appear on the November 3 ballot.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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